Workmen demolish outbuildings surrounding historic 16th century Mepal farm house to pave way for luxury homes

PUBLISHED: 17:41 24 January 2019

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

Workmen are in full swing demolishing outbuildings surrounding a historic 16th century Fenland farm house to pave the way for luxury homes.

The modern view of Pond Farm in Mepal. Picture CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY ARCHIVE NETWORK.The modern view of Pond Farm in Mepal. Picture CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY ARCHIVE NETWORK.

Three outbuildings on the site of a listed farm house in Mepal have been demolished to make room for ‘an exclusive development of four distinctive properties in an idyllic village location’.

The new owner of Pond Farm at 3 High Street has been granted planning permission for the “demolition of the existing dilapidated buildings and the construction of three new-build dwellings on site”.

One former parish councillor we spoke to today is concerned to ensure the original house is retained.

Pond Farm house, timber barn and corn stack in background. Corrugated iron roof was put on in 1900’s to replace thatch. House dates back to the 1700’s. Barn has double open doors to enable threshing with flails inside. Note pond at end of shed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY ARCHIVE NETWORK.Pond Farm house, timber barn and corn stack in background. Corrugated iron roof was put on in 1900’s to replace thatch. House dates back to the 1700’s. Barn has double open doors to enable threshing with flails inside. Note pond at end of shed. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COMMUNITY ARCHIVE NETWORK.

She said she was already upset that the pond that has been there for more than 100 years has now gone.

The councillor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she contacted a conservation officer who has visited the site. She is hopeful they will keep a watching brief.

A design and access statement from Peter Humphrey Associates states that “the proposed development will provide a positive contribution to the local and wider economy”.

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It says the site – which is close to two other listed buildings: Mepal House to the west and Ash Cottage to the north - is considered “a sustainable and suitable location for development”.

It adds that “the proposed dwellings have been carefully designed for the site to protect private amenity of existing/proposed neighbouring dwellings and to reduce impact on the listed building on site.”

A site worker insisted that “none of the building has been affected; it’s a bit run down but it’s warm inside.”

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

In the design statement the owners say that regular contact was made with the planning department.

The statement says pre-application meetings were held with the planning officer “with a follow-up site meeting to discuss the proposal with the conservation officer”.

According to archive records the corrugated iron roof was put on Pond Farm in the 1900s to replace thatch.

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Pond Farm on High Street, Mepal. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

