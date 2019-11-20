Owner of Murrow newsagents fights off attempted robber who was carrying a knife

Aaron Pollington, who owns Pollington'?s Newsagents & General Store in Murrow, fought off a masked man (pictured) who demanded cash from the till this morning (Wednesday November 20). The man has since been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. Picture: AARON POLLINGTON Archant

A shop owner fought off a masked knifeman who demanded cash from the till at Pollington's Newsagents & General Store in Murrow this morning.

Aaron Pollington, shop owner, said: "A man wearing a balaclava and carrying a large knife came into the shop at 10.45am today (November 20).

"He threatened me and demanded that I gave him money out of the till. He didn't manage to get anything though because I fought him off and he left the store."

Mr Pollington hasn't let the incident affect him, though, as the store has remained open as normal all day.

He said it's the first time that something like this has happened at the store and that he wasn't injured during the incident.

"I'm fine. It just shook me up a bit," he added.

The man has since been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery.

He was also arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Peterborough.

A search of the man's home address also uncovered another suspected stolen vehicle.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood station.

Pollington's has been running as a newsagents business for 20 years.