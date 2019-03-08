Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS Archant

It gets plenty of comments on Trip Advisor – mostly negative – but one youngster’s trip to Wisbech Park on Monday got more than a bad review.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

His mistake was to think write-ups on Trip Advisor meant he could take his motorbike for a spin in the park. Wrong.

A police officer was on duty nearby and went after the motorcyclist to caution him about his behaviour.

On Facebook police report that an officer “managed to stop the motorbike on Park Road” not giving away any clue as to where he stayed in hiding to catch him or give chase.

For the miscreant happily enjoying his ride in the park the aftermath is less promising.

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Police seized the bike under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for having no insurance and the rider having no licence.

“The rider has been reported for a number of offences,” said a police spokesman.

Policing Fenland Facebook page posted photos of the bike – and of the recovery truck called to take it away.