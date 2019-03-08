Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 13:37 12 March 2019

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Archant

It gets plenty of comments on Trip Advisor – mostly negative – but one youngster’s trip to Wisbech Park on Monday got more than a bad review.

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

His mistake was to think write-ups on Trip Advisor meant he could take his motorbike for a spin in the park. Wrong.

A police officer was on duty nearby and went after the motorcyclist to caution him about his behaviour.

On Facebook police report that an officer “managed to stop the motorbike on Park Road” not giving away any clue as to where he stayed in hiding to catch him or give chase.

For the miscreant happily enjoying his ride in the park the aftermath is less promising.

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPSMotorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Police seized the bike under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for having no insurance and the rider having no licence.

“The rider has been reported for a number of offences,” said a police spokesman.

Policing Fenland Facebook page posted photos of the bike – and of the recovery truck called to take it away.

Most Read

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘Crystal meth’ labs found in Peterborough as Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear officers are called into the city

Police discovered what they believe to be crystal meth labs in Cambridgeshire following a series of raids in Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

Most Read

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘Crystal meth’ labs found in Peterborough as Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear officers are called into the city

Police discovered what they believe to be crystal meth labs in Cambridgeshire following a series of raids in Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tory controlled Wisbech Town Council under fire for promoting residents’ survey including questions on Brexit ahead of May local elections

Under fire, Wisbech Town Council is promoting a residents survey that asks questions about how people voted in 2015, what they think of Conservative policy on Brexit, and invites them to supply their name and address and phone number. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Park that gets a write-up on Trip Advisor not the place to make a trip on your motor bike - as one youngster found out in Wisbech

Motorbike seized in Wisbech: Police caught up with the offender after he took his motor bike into Wisbech Park. He now faces various offences. Picture; FEN COPS

Wisbech man wanted for serious domestic assault - do you know where he is?

Police are warning people not to approach Wisbech man Carl Lee who is wanted for serious domestic assault. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Introducing charges to use Cambridgeshire library computers branded ‘a sorry tale of incompetence’ as county council does a U-turn

Libraries in Ely, March, St Neots and Huntingdon all part of Cambridgeshire's stock - and like the rest to have the £1 an hour fee for computer use dropped from April 1. Picture; ARCHANT

Huntingdon man - formerly from Chatteris - confronted by on line ‘vigilante’ group arrested by Cambridgeshire Police on suspicion of sexual grooming

Man from Huntingdon and formerly of Chatteris arrested after being confronted by on line vigilante group on Sunday. Picture; INNOCENT VOICES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists