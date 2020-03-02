'We head 'em up, move 'em out': Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens
PUBLISHED: 09:53 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 02 March 2020
Twitter/@FenCops
Police were out in the Fens early this morning, not pursuing criminals but rounding up some loose horses caught wandering around.
Officers found the four horses at Redmoor Lane in Wisbech on Monday, February 2 and walked them back to their field.
Delays were caused for commuters while Fen Cops brought the horses home - officers shared pictures on social media of the process.
A spokesman said: "Howdy partner - 'Loose Horses Officers' this morning attended Redmoor Lane in Wisbech for loose horses. We head 'em up, move 'em out.
"Four horses were rounded up to their field. Sorry for the delays we caused."