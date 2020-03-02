Advanced search

'We head 'em up, move 'em out': Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

PUBLISHED: 09:53 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 02 March 2020

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Police were out in the Fens early this morning, not pursuing criminals but rounding up some loose horses caught wandering around.

Officers found the four horses at Redmoor Lane in Wisbech on Monday, February 2 and walked them back to their field.

Delays were caused for commuters while Fen Cops brought the horses home - officers shared pictures on social media of the process.

A spokesman said: "Howdy partner - 'Loose Horses Officers' this morning attended Redmoor Lane in Wisbech for loose horses. We head 'em up, move 'em out.

"Four horses were rounded up to their field. Sorry for the delays we caused."

