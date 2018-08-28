Advanced search

Full list of items and jewellery believed to be stolen recovered by police

PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 20 December 2018

Police are trying to reunite these suspected stolen items with their owners – do you recognise anything? Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

Jewellery, a pipe and a spoon which are believed to be stolen have been recovered by Cambridgeshire police.

Do you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPSDo you recognise any of these items? – They are believed to be stolen. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Following a warrant at a March property, officers are trying to reunite ‘stolen’ goods with their owners.

Do you recognise any of the items pictures? If you recognise anything and have proof of purchase, contact DC Suzanne Pickard by calling 101.

• Full list of items:

