Two injured, one taken to hospital but police move in quickly to quell large scale disturbance in Wisbech tonight

Police confirmed two are in hospital after a major disturbance in Wisbech tonight. However police also insisted that no one had been shot or stabbed, contrary to numerous social media posts. Picture; ARCHANT/CONTRIBUTED Archant

Two people were injured – and one of them taken to hospital – after rival groups clashed in a street fight in Wisbech tonight.

Two people in hospital after clashes in Wisbech tonight between what appears to be rival groups. Police issued a statement to quell social media reports of a stabbing or shooting, Categorically not true they said. Pictures; ARCHANT Two people in hospital after clashes in Wisbech tonight between what appears to be rival groups. Police issued a statement to quell social media reports of a stabbing or shooting, Categorically not true they said. Pictures; ARCHANT

The area around Church Terrace was closed after a heavy police presence brought the disturbance to an end.

“I can confirm that no persons have been shot nor any firearm has been used during this incident,” said a police spokesperson.

The statement was issued to quell intense social media speculation about the incident,

The spokesperson said: “Officers and ambulance teams are currently dealing with a disorder incident on Church Terrace in Wisbech.

“The area has been closed off while an investigation takes place.”

The spokesperson added: “Two persons have received injuries during this incident, one has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn for treatment.

“Their injuries are not life threatening and no one has died.”

One eyewitness said they saw “a big fight” and police responded quickly – and in force – to the incident.

Another said they saw a group of young people heading towards Norfolk Street just before the fight broke out.

He described it as an ongoing dispute between rival groups and attributed it to “street justice”.

Another said: “I saw them all going passed the bingo hall about 15 minutes before it happened: there was around 30 of them.”

