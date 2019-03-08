Police praise youngsters who joined in search for 'high risk' missing person - parents should be proud, says officer

A group of youngsters - some as young as 11 - spontaneously joined a police hunt in Wisbech for a 'high risk missing person'.

Fenland police were out on Sunday hunting for the person and later praised the young people who joined them in the search.

A police officer said on Policing Fenland: "This evening we were searching a large area for a high risk missing person.

"This search was made easier by a group of young persons who had seen the missing person close by and alerted us to his location."

The officer added: "Without the help of these younger persons this male could have been missing for many more hours due to his concealed location, the male is now being treated at hospital for hypothermia.

"The parents of the young persons should be proud."

One mum wrote: "One of these little boys was mine - he even offered the person a drink of water.

"He's only 11, bless him; feeling very proud."

Over 620 people have so far 'liked' the post on Facebook by police.