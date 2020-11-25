Bar code switch ‘honest mistake’ says police officer at misconduct hearing

PC Simon Read leaves home for Pubic Hearing into doughnut incident. , Wisbech Wednesday 25 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Luke Harris

A police officer has told a disciplinary hearing that he was “embarrassed” to be there and he couldn’t wait to be back at work “where I should be”.

PC Simon Read is appearing at a misconduct hearing for allegedly swapping a bar code for a £9.99 bag of donuts to a 7p bag of carrots bought from Tesco Wisbech.

Mark Ley-Morgan, outlining the force’s case, said there was no dispute about the evidence. It was a misconduct hearing, he said, for the purpose of protecting the public and maintaining high standards.

PC Read has denied intentionally switching bar codes and told investigators it was an “honest mistake, an error”.

Mr Ley-Morgan said the store was covered by numerous cameras which record what is going on in the store and in this case the tills.

He said on the “balance of probabilities and beyond reasonable doubt” it was more than likely PC Read’s actions were intentional.

Mr Ley-Morgan said the officer knew what he was buying and would have made “absolutely sure” that he got it right.

“His behaviour undermines confidence in the police service,” he said.

“Officers acting dishonestly is always gross misconduct.”

In an interview referred to at the hearing, PC Read was asked if he had intended to steal. He denied it categorically.

The claims against him alleged that on February 10 this year, whilst on duty and in police uniform, he went shopping at Tesco Extra in Wisbech.

“You selected a cardboard tray containing 12 Krispy Kreme donuts that were priced at £9.95,” police allege.

“The donut tray had a price barcode on it. You then went to the fruit and vegetable area where you used the self-service scales to obtain a self-adhesive barcode price label for carrots with a price of £0.07 (7 pence).”

The police report alleges that PC Read then “stuck the price label for the carrots on to the donut tray.

“At the self-service checkout counter, you intentionally scanned the barcode for the carrots instead of the bar code for the donuts with the result that you were charged £0.07 for the donuts rather than £9.95”.

Two days have been set aside for the hearing.