A post office raid in Walsoken is believed to be linked to three other raids that took place in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

A post office smashed into in Walsoken overnight is believed to be linked to three other raids.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the post office on Kirkgate Street just before 1am today (Wednesday) to reports of a cash machine being stolen.

A police spokesperson said: "The suspects had left the scene with an ATM and an investigation has begun.

"If anyone has any information they should contact us via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 19 of January 12."

A post office raid in Walsoken is believed to be linked to three other raids that took place in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

Pictures show the extensive damage to the shopfront which police have cordoned off.

One witness was on their way to work before they came across the wreckage at about 5.20am.

A post office raid in Walsoken is believed to be linked to three other raids that took place in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

They said: "I was driving to work before I had to turn the car around.

"I saw police taking pictures and a JCB teleporter outside the post office."

Police were then called to a shop in Yaxley just over three hours later.

"At 4.18am, we received reports of another ATM theft in progress at a shop in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley," said the spokesperson.

A post office raid in Walsoken is believed to be linked to three other raids that took place in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

A post office raid in Walsoken is believed to be linked to three other raids that took place in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

"The police car was rammed by the suspects as they made off and an officer received minor injuries.

"If anyone has any information they should contact us via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 60 of January 12."

A post office raid in Walsoken is believed to be linked to three other raids that took place in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire Police believe today's raids are linked to two other ram raids at Nisa in Park Street, Chatteris and Co-op in Cambridge last week.