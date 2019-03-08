Advanced search

Cannabis factory discovered today in Wisbech by police who only went to the property to investigate an unrelated crime

PUBLISHED: 20:40 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 04 August 2019

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Archant

A cannabis factory was discovered this afternoon in Wisbech whilst police were making a call for an unrelated matter.

Police confirmed tonight they had arrested a man at an address in the town after a raid by local officers.

"Officers from the Wisbech Response and Neighbour Policing Teams have this afternoon discovered a cannabis factory in Wisbech," said spokesman.

The spokesman said they had gone to the property "while on crime inquires for another matter."

The suspect was taken to the police investigation centre at King's Lynn where he is being questioned.

Police said the total haul was 103 cannabis plants which are now being removed from the house.

