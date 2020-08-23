Breaking
Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’
PUBLISHED: 11:37 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 23 August 2020
John Elworthy
Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER
Archant
Police are still at a house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, after what they describe as an “ongoing incident”.
Churchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTER
Neighbours say the police have been at the home since the early hours and calming signs have restricted passing traffic.
Fenland Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.
Earlier Cambridgeshire police tweeted that were “currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Churchill Road Wisbech.
“As a result of this - we have temporarily shut one lane of Churchill Road - expect minor delays”.
Churchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTER Churchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTER Churchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTER Churchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTER Churchill Road Wisbech today (Sunday August 23) where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture: Jay Smith Churchill Road Wisbech today (Sunday August 23) where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture: Jay Smith
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.