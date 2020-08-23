Advanced search

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

PUBLISHED: 11:37 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 23 August 2020

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police are still at a house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, after what they describe as an “ongoing incident”.

Churchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTERChurchill Road Sunday August 23 where a large police presence has been in attendance since the early hours. Picture: IAN CARTER

Neighbours say the police have been at the home since the early hours and calming signs have restricted passing traffic.

Fenland Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

Earlier Cambridgeshire police tweeted that were “currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Churchill Road Wisbech.

“As a result of this - we have temporarily shut one lane of Churchill Road - expect minor delays”.

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an 'ongoing incident'

