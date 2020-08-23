Breaking

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER Archant

Police are still at a house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, after what they describe as an “ongoing incident”.

Neighbours say the police have been at the home since the early hours and calming signs have restricted passing traffic.

Fenland Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

Earlier Cambridgeshire police tweeted that were “currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Churchill Road Wisbech.

“As a result of this - we have temporarily shut one lane of Churchill Road - expect minor delays”.

