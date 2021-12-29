Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
Published: 10:51 AM December 29, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
The body of a woman pulled from the river at Wisbech yesterday is believed to be that of a 55-year-old woman from Peterborough.
Kim Hunt went missing on December 4 and a public appeal had failed to trace her.
Cambridgeshire police confirmed today that although formal identification is yet to take place, they believe the body pulled from the river was that of Kim.
“Formal identification has not yet been completed, but it is believed to be Kim and her family are aware,” said a police spokesperson.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”
Kim Hunt was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4.
She never returned.
