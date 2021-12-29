The body pulled from the river at Wisbech yesterday is thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman Kim Hunt - Credit: Cambs Police

The body of a woman pulled from the river at Wisbech yesterday is believed to be that of a 55-year-old woman from Peterborough.

Kim Hunt went missing on December 4 and a public appeal had failed to trace her.

Cambridgeshire police confirmed today that although formal identification is yet to take place, they believe the body pulled from the river was that of Kim.

Kim Hunt, whose body was pulled from the river at Wisbech. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances - Credit: Cambs Police

“Formal identification has not yet been completed, but it is believed to be Kim and her family are aware,” said a police spokesperson.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”

Kim Hunt was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4.

She never returned.