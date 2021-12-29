News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:51 AM December 29, 2021
Kim Hunt

The body pulled from the river at Wisbech yesterday is thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman Kim Hunt - Credit: Cambs Police

The body of a woman pulled from the river at Wisbech yesterday is believed to be that of a 55-year-old woman from Peterborough.  

Kim Hunt went missing on December 4 and a public appeal had failed to trace her. 

Cambridgeshire police confirmed today that although formal identification is yet to take place, they believe the body pulled from the river was that of Kim.  

Kim Hunt

Kim Hunt, whose body was pulled from the river at Wisbech. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances - Credit: Cambs Police

“Formal identification has not yet been completed, but it is believed to be Kim and her family are aware,” said a police spokesperson. 

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.” 

Kim Hunt was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4.  

She never returned. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body pulled from Wisbech river
  2. 2 Tributes to young driver killed on Fen road
  3. 3 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
  1. 4 Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured
  2. 5 New lease of life for closed 17th century Michelin pub
  3. 6 Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road
  4. 7 Derby day delight gives new Wisbech Town era the perfect start
  5. 8 Death crash victim named by police
  6. 9 Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed
  7. 10 Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack
Cambs Live News
Peterborough News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Wisbech woman is among seven drink drivers who have lost their licences this week

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Seven more drink drivers lose their licences

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
310 Churchill Road, Wisbech

Fenland District Council

Inspector blocks HMO two storey extension

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wanted: Suspect in Wisbech flat burglary. 

Cambs Live News

Suspect in Wisbech flat burglary

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Image released by police of suspect wanted in connection with break-in at house in Upwell near Wisbech

Norfolk Police

Burglar flees after breaking into village house

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon