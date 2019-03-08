Advanced search

Arson attack on Wisbech store in the early hours - damage could run into thousands

PUBLISHED: 12:29 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 24 April 2019

Haran's All In One Store in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, was targeted by arsonists earlier today. Extensive damage has been caused. The owners preferred not to comment when we contacted them. Picture; IAN CARTER

Arsonists struck at a Wisbech store early today causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Much of the exterior of Haran's All In One Store in Norfolk Street has been badly charred and contents inside destroyed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 4am today (April 24) to reports of a fire at a store in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

“Police and fire crews attended the scene and it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

“An investigation into the exact cause of the blaze is ongoing.”

Cambs fire and rescue said two of their crews were called at 3.42am to find the shop alight.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze which they confirmed was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

