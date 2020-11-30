Advanced search

Explosive Ordnance Disposal bomb squad called out after marine flare washes up in marsh

PUBLISHED: 14:39 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 30 November 2020

Explosive Ordnance Disposal was called to Terrington St Clement on November 30 after a marine flare washed up in wetland. Picture: Twitter/@KingsLynnPolice

Explosive Ordnance Disposal was called to Terrington St Clement on November 30 after a marine flare washed up in wetland. Picture: Twitter/@KingsLynnPolice

Archant

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) bomb squad was called out to dispose of a marine flare which washed up in Fen wetland.

EOD were dispatched to Terrington St Clement marsh near Wisbech on Monday, November 30 at around 11am after reports of the discovery.

Police officers from King’s Lynn reported “no danger to the public” after snapping a photograph of the EOD truck arriving at the wetland.

You may also want to watch:

The squad were on-scene for around two hours before safely destroying the marine flare while King’s Lynn cops cordoned off the area.

A spokesperson, at the time, said: “We are currently on scene at Terrington St Clement marsh with Explosive Ordnance Disposal to safely dispose of a washed-up marine flare

“There is no danger to the public.”

Issuing a later update, the spokesperson added: “The marine flare has been safely destroyed and all units are resuming patrols.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Pedestrian hospitalised with serious injuries after hit and run

Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit and run in Leverington Common, Wisbech St Mar, on November 29. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Thousands tune in to watch Wisbech light up in run-up to Christmas

Wisbech broadcast their virtual Christmas lights switch-on event on YouTube, which attracted thousands of viewers as the town aims to be seen in a positive light. Picture: IAN CARTER

Father Christmas to ‘Zoom’ into homes instead of doing street rounds this December

Father Christmas will still do the rounds in Wisbech this year but will replace his sleigh with a webcam and his visits homes via Zoom. Picture: Wisbech Lions Club

Explosive Ordnance Disposal bomb squad called out after marine flare washes up in marsh

Explosive Ordnance Disposal was called to Terrington St Clement on November 30 after a marine flare washed up in wetland. Picture: Twitter/@KingsLynnPolice

Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike

The driver of a Fiat driven into a dike was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Norfolk Police