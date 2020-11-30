Explosive Ordnance Disposal bomb squad called out after marine flare washes up in marsh

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) bomb squad was called out to dispose of a marine flare which washed up in Fen wetland.

EOD were dispatched to Terrington St Clement marsh near Wisbech on Monday, November 30 at around 11am after reports of the discovery.

Police officers from King’s Lynn reported “no danger to the public” after snapping a photograph of the EOD truck arriving at the wetland.

The squad were on-scene for around two hours before safely destroying the marine flare while King’s Lynn cops cordoned off the area.

A spokesperson, at the time, said: “We are currently on scene at Terrington St Clement marsh with Explosive Ordnance Disposal to safely dispose of a washed-up marine flare

“There is no danger to the public.”

Issuing a later update, the spokesperson added: “The marine flare has been safely destroyed and all units are resuming patrols.”