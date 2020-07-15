Advanced search

Video

Police locate missing man ‘alive and well’ in Fen field within seconds using drone

PUBLISHED: 16:42 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 July 2020

Police in Fenland successfully located a missing man within seconds using their state-of-the-art drone. Picture: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Police in Fenland successfully located a missing man within seconds using their state-of-the-art drone. Picture: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Police successfully located a missing man “alive and well” within seconds using a state-of-the-art drone with a live video feed in a Fenland field.

Cambridgeshire police’s Rural Crime Action Team directed an officer on the ground through thick scrubland using the aerial tool to guide them.

Officers have confirmed that the man they found was NOT Steve Ridley who has been missing from his Ely home for two days after not returning from a walk on July 13.

The man found in the field in Wisbech was “given the care he needed” by a team on the ground after he was found using the new technology.

You may also want to watch:

Officers had previously been looking for the man for around six hours in and around the Fenland town before the drone went up.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The man had been missing for several hours with officers searching for him in Wisbech.

“He was located within seconds of our drone taking off, proving the value of technology.

“Rural cops direct an officer on the ground through thick scrubland. The male had been missing for several hours with cops searching for him.

“He was alive and well. Officers on the ground were able to give the male the care he needed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£1m price tag for gift shop and post office retirement sale where 10 staff are being made redundant

Ten staff members have been served redundancy notices at Etcetera in Wisbech. Image: Steve Williams

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Class B drugs factory discovered by rural crime police officers on Fenland farm

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Most Read

£1m price tag for gift shop and post office retirement sale where 10 staff are being made redundant

Ten staff members have been served redundancy notices at Etcetera in Wisbech. Image: Steve Williams

Teenage burglar broke in and robbed widow, 63, and left her ‘devastated’ by theft of wedding and engagement rings

Jan Michalczyk has been jailed for a year for burglary, His victim was an elderly woman when he broke in and stole rings, cash and a bank card. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Hotel workers on ‘weekly room check’ find body of homeless man housed there during lockdown –inquiry launched

Saulius Uzdavinys ,whose body was discovered by staff at the White Lion, Wisbech, on Wednesday. He had been moved into the hotel as part of a strategy to tackle homelessness during lockdown. An inquiry is under way to find out when he died and the contact, he had with outreach workers

Class B drugs factory discovered by rural crime police officers on Fenland farm

Police found this Class B drugs factory on a farm at Black Dyke in Tydd St Giles near Wisbech on Monday, July 13. Picture: Cambs Rural Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

£1m price tag for gift shop and post office retirement sale where 10 staff are being made redundant

Ten staff members have been served redundancy notices at Etcetera in Wisbech. Image: Steve Williams

Departing Wisbech Town captain says Fenmen spell was ‘immensely proud time of my career’

Defender Sam Spencer (left) and midfielder Ollie Gale have left Wisbech Town. Picture: WISBECH TOWN FC

Police locate missing man ‘alive and well’ in Fen field within seconds using drone

Police in Fenland successfully located a missing man within seconds using their state-of-the-art drone. Picture: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

New Cambridgeshire FA chairman aims to address his own Project Restart after effects of coronavirus pandemic

Phil Hill aims to restart local football after being appointed as the new Cambridgeshire FA chairman. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FA

‘I thought I would never box again’ - Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill reveals health issues could have ended career

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill has revealed the health issues he struggled with ahead of his comeback fight. Picture: IAN CARTER