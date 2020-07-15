Video

Police locate missing man ‘alive and well’ in Fen field within seconds using drone

Police in Fenland successfully located a missing man within seconds using their state-of-the-art drone. Picture: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Police successfully located a missing man “alive and well” within seconds using a state-of-the-art drone with a live video feed in a Fenland field.

Cambridgeshire police’s Rural Crime Action Team directed an officer on the ground through thick scrubland using the aerial tool to guide them.

Officers have confirmed that the man they found was NOT Steve Ridley who has been missing from his Ely home for two days after not returning from a walk on July 13.

The man found in the field in Wisbech was “given the care he needed” by a team on the ground after he was found using the new technology.

Officers had previously been looking for the man for around six hours in and around the Fenland town before the drone went up.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The man had been missing for several hours with officers searching for him in Wisbech.

“He was located within seconds of our drone taking off, proving the value of technology.

“Rural cops direct an officer on the ground through thick scrubland. The male had been missing for several hours with cops searching for him.

“He was alive and well. Officers on the ground were able to give the male the care he needed.”