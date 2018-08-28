Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dog unit’s charity calendar sets tails wagging with £3,000 raised

PUBLISHED: 13:06 26 January 2019

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit. The funds have now been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit. The funds have now been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit.

A number of the dogs – including puppy Obi and police dogs Dexter, Billy and Harley – had their photos taken by the firm Katrina Wilson Dog Photography, which also produced the calendar.

The calendar was advertised on the Dog Unit’s Facebook and Twitter pages. A minimum donation of £8 per calendar was asked for, but many donated more and £3,000 was collected in total.

The funds have been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

Bedfordshire-based Luna Animal Rescue has been working for around five years to help re-home dogs, cats and small animals.

German Shepherd Rescue Elite looks to rescue and re-home German shepherds across the country, whilst educating people about the breed.

PC Lindsey Cox, who organised the calendar, met with Natalie Howe from Luna Animal Rescue on January 21 at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters, in Kempston, to hand over a cheque.

PC Cox, who is a handler and works with police dog Harley, said: “I could have never imagined the success and generosity we’ve had and I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported us.

“The calendar was professionally produced and has been extremely well received, with large numbers of people buying multiple copies and donating more than we asked.

“I am so grateful to the public for getting behind us and making our fundraising a success.”

Ms Howe said: “We are entirely funded by donations and consequently this means a great deal to such a small rescue as ourselves. All our money raised goes directly to our animals, primarily on veterinary care and training, and the donations received will be used very wisely.”

Allison Clarke, from GSRE, said: “As a charity who operate solely on public donations, we were very pleased to be asked to be part of this brilliant fundraiser and to receive the fantastic donation, which will make a huge difference to even more shepherds that we can take in and make them safe.

“As a breed-specific charity for German shepherds, we know the loyalty these dogs give to us even when they have not had the best lives in the past.

“People could learn a lot from these fabulous dogs and knowing that dogs like them are out fighting crime on our behalf everyday makes us feel very proud and safe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Most Read

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

One thousand wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 in cash seized as more than 60 are arrested in huge police drugs operation

More than 60 people have been arrested and more than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 cash has been seized in a major police operation to crackdown on drug dealing. Picture: CAMBS COPS

NE Cambs Tories decide against debating motion critical of their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay claiming it would be ‘political suicide’ to do so

MP and Brexit minister Steve Barclay has been spared the possibility of embarassment after his consituency party refused to debate criticial of his stance on Brexit. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Dog unit’s charity calendar sets tails wagging with £3,000 raised

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit. The funds have now been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists