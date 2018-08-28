Dog unit’s charity calendar sets tails wagging with £3,000 raised

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit.

A number of the dogs – including puppy Obi and police dogs Dexter, Billy and Harley – had their photos taken by the firm Katrina Wilson Dog Photography, which also produced the calendar.

The calendar was advertised on the Dog Unit’s Facebook and Twitter pages. A minimum donation of £8 per calendar was asked for, but many donated more and £3,000 was collected in total.

The funds have been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

Bedfordshire-based Luna Animal Rescue has been working for around five years to help re-home dogs, cats and small animals.

German Shepherd Rescue Elite looks to rescue and re-home German shepherds across the country, whilst educating people about the breed.

PC Lindsey Cox, who organised the calendar, met with Natalie Howe from Luna Animal Rescue on January 21 at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters, in Kempston, to hand over a cheque.

PC Cox, who is a handler and works with police dog Harley, said: “I could have never imagined the success and generosity we’ve had and I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported us.

“The calendar was professionally produced and has been extremely well received, with large numbers of people buying multiple copies and donating more than we asked.

“I am so grateful to the public for getting behind us and making our fundraising a success.”

Ms Howe said: “We are entirely funded by donations and consequently this means a great deal to such a small rescue as ourselves. All our money raised goes directly to our animals, primarily on veterinary care and training, and the donations received will be used very wisely.”

Allison Clarke, from GSRE, said: “As a charity who operate solely on public donations, we were very pleased to be asked to be part of this brilliant fundraiser and to receive the fantastic donation, which will make a huge difference to even more shepherds that we can take in and make them safe.

“As a breed-specific charity for German shepherds, we know the loyalty these dogs give to us even when they have not had the best lives in the past.

“People could learn a lot from these fabulous dogs and knowing that dogs like them are out fighting crime on our behalf everyday makes us feel very proud and safe.”