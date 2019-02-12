Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Kevin the police dog sniffs out motorist who hid in a Thorney bush

PUBLISHED: 15:04 07 March 2019

After a mile-long search across Fenland fields, Kevin the police dog found a motorist - who had crashed his car and fled the scene - hidden in a bush. Picture: BCH ROAD POLICING UNIT.

After a mile-long search across Fenland fields, Kevin the police dog found a motorist - who had crashed his car and fled the scene - hidden in a bush. Picture: BCH ROAD POLICING UNIT.

Archant

After a mile-long search across Fenland fields, Kevin the police dog found a motorist - who had crashed his car and fled the scene - hidden in a bush.

The vehicle failed to stop yesterday (Wednesday March 6) at 6.02pm on New Cut, Thorney said a police spokesman.

“The vehicle crashed and the driver – a man in his 20s - decamped,” said a tweet from Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

“Kevin tracked the male for around one mile across fields and woods then located him hidden in a bush.

“The man was also wanted for another offence. He was taken to hospital under police supervision.”

Most Read

Luxury bungalow in Wisbech that won’t sell is a ‘happy place’ despite its tragic link to the past

Stunning two-bedroom bungalow for sale in Magazine Lane in Wisbech. Picture: HAART.

Concern grows over Wisbech man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday evening

Josh Joshua, a 38-year-old who has not been seen since Friday evening. Josh was last seen in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Two teenagers arrested in connection with serious Wisbech assault

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Luxury bungalow in Wisbech that won’t sell is a ‘happy place’ despite its tragic link to the past

Stunning two-bedroom bungalow for sale in Magazine Lane in Wisbech. Picture: HAART.

Concern grows over Wisbech man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday evening

Josh Joshua, a 38-year-old who has not been seen since Friday evening. Josh was last seen in Lynn Road, Wisbech, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Two teenagers arrested in connection with serious Wisbech assault

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off after a man was seriously injured. Two teenagers have been arrested. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Armed burglars jailed for nearly 20 years after crime spree across Cambridgeshire

Jacob Smith, Miles Cash and Michael Dear Jacob Smith have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire.Tthe trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. This stolen Audi TT was used as their getaway car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

How a lost beanstalk could end up putting one of Britain’s oldest working theatres in financial jeopardy

The Christmas panto at The Angles, Wisbech, complete with beanstalk. The original beanstalk the theatre hired got lost in transit and the theatre now faces a bill of up to £3,000 to replace it. Picture; GARY SAMUELS

March animal lover cycles 100 miles to help seals in need

March volunteer seal rescuer Trevor Wright is taking on a 100-mile cycle challenge to raise money for the RSPCA . Picture: RSPCA.

Kevin the police dog sniffs out motorist who hid in a Thorney bush

After a mile-long search across Fenland fields, Kevin the police dog found a motorist - who had crashed his car and fled the scene - hidden in a bush. Picture: BCH ROAD POLICING UNIT.

Two rescued by firefighters after two-car crash on A142

Two people were rescued from their cars after a crash on the A142 near Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists