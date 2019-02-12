Kevin the police dog sniffs out motorist who hid in a Thorney bush

After a mile-long search across Fenland fields, Kevin the police dog found a motorist - who had crashed his car and fled the scene - hidden in a bush.

The vehicle failed to stop yesterday (Wednesday March 6) at 6.02pm on New Cut, Thorney said a police spokesman.

“The vehicle crashed and the driver – a man in his 20s - decamped,” said a tweet from Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

“Kevin tracked the male for around one mile across fields and woods then located him hidden in a bush.

“The man was also wanted for another offence. He was taken to hospital under police supervision.”