Published: 11:24 AM March 21, 2021

A 45 year-old man driving this car collided with another car in Wisbech yesterday. He was arrested for failing to stop and on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or drink. - Credit: Fen Cops

A suspected drink/drug driver was arrested in Wisbech yesterday after crashing into another car.

The man, 45, was arrested near the scene.

Police said they attended the collision at around 3.30pm.

“The man was arrested nearby for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs,” said a spokesperson.

“He was also arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.”

He was taken to the police investigation centre at King’s Lynn for further questioning.

Police said their investigation continues.

“You can report drink drivers on our hotline,” said the spokesperson.

The number is 0800 032 0845. In an emergency though always call 999

The owner of the vehicle the man hit says damage to her car was more extensive.