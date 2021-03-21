Drink/drug driver in custody after Wisbech collision
Published: 11:24 AM March 21, 2021
A suspected drink/drug driver was arrested in Wisbech yesterday after crashing into another car.
The man, 45, was arrested near the scene.
Police said they attended the collision at around 3.30pm.
“The man was arrested nearby for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs,” said a spokesperson.
“He was also arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.”
He was taken to the police investigation centre at King’s Lynn for further questioning.
Police said their investigation continues.
“You can report drink drivers on our hotline,” said the spokesperson.
The number is 0800 032 0845. In an emergency though always call 999
The owner of the vehicle the man hit says damage to her car was more extensive.
