News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Drink/drug driver in custody after Wisbech collision

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:24 AM March 21, 2021   
Drug/drink driver arrested in Wisbech

A 45 year-old man driving this car collided with another car in Wisbech yesterday. He was arrested for failing to stop and on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or drink. - Credit: Fen Cops

A suspected drink/drug driver was arrested in Wisbech yesterday after crashing into another car. 

The man, 45, was arrested near the scene.  

Police said they attended the collision at around 3.30pm. 

“The man was arrested nearby for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs,” said a spokesperson. 

“He was also arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.” 

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to the police investigation centre at King’s Lynn for further questioning.  

Police said their investigation continues.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Should mayor Aigars Balsevics resign, or be asked by Wisbech Town Council to resign?
  2. 2 Task force looks at why Covid-19 remains a problem for Wisbech
  3. 3 'I understand I must set an example' says mayor after Covid-19 hearing
  1. 4 Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients
  2. 5 Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van
  3. 6 ‘Completely false and absurd’ crime figures are ‘manipulated’
  4. 7 Wisbech mayor stripped of pub licence over Covid breaches on Christmas Eve
  5. 8 Tip-off leads to drugs arrest at service station
  6. 9 Traveller funeral did not breach Covid rules confirm police
  7. 10 Drink/drug driver in custody after Wisbech collision

“You can report drink drivers on our hotline,” said the spokesperson.  

The number is 0800 032 0845. In an emergency though always call 999 

The owner of the vehicle the man hit says damage to her car was more extensive.  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Fenland News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tyres and rubbish went up in flames at Sandyland in Wisbech at around 6pm on Wednesday, March 17. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Thick black smoke fills the air as rubbish and tyres go up in flames

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Van de Weyer (left) gets his 2021 campaign under way

Elections | Updated

ELECTION 2021: Family bereavement overshadows first day of campaign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
FDC licensing committee

Fate of mayor's pub licence hangs in the balance

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Aigars Balsevics, has thanked businesses that have supported his chosen

Fenland District Council | Special Report

Councillors decide Mayor is no angel as they ban him from running pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus