Strong smell leads police to outdoor cannabis find

Police found 11 cannabis plants being grown outdoors while on patrol at Elloe Bank, Wisbech. Pictures: Policing Fenland Policing Fenland

Police on patrol came across a strong cannabis smell - and found 11 plants were being grown nearby in the outdoors.

They were on patrol in Elloe Bank, Wisbech, at the time and also discovered plastic bags of the drugs at the property.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page on Wednesday (August 5) said: “While on patrol at Elloe bank, Wisbech @cambsruralcops investigated a strong smell of cannabis and found 11 plants being grown outdoors and a quantity of bud in plastic bags.

“One suspect located, interviewed and reported for cultivation of cannabis, drugs seized.”