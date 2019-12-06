Air ambulance and police at scene of incident in Wisbech following 'concern over welfare of a man' in John F Kennedy Court

Magpas air ambulance and land ambulances at the scene of ongoing emergency in Wisbech today. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER Archant

A block of flats in Wisbech is at the centre of a major incident today following concerns over the welfare of a man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Kennedy court, scene of ongoing emergency in Wisbech today. Picture; GOOGLE John Kennedy court, scene of ongoing emergency in Wisbech today. Picture; GOOGLE

Police were called just before midday and the East of England ambulance service and Magpas air ambulance are also in attendance.

The incident is at John F Kennedy Court, a former council housing estate now cared for by Clarion Housing.

You may also want to watch:

Police said no further details of the incident could be given at this stage but that it involved "reports of concern for the welfare of a man" in one of the flats.

"Inquiries continue," said a police spokesman.

Traffic in the area has been disrupted briefly whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

More to follow….