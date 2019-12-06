Advanced search

Air ambulance and police at scene of incident in Wisbech following 'concern over welfare of a man' in John F Kennedy Court

PUBLISHED: 13:41 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 06 December 2019

Magpas air ambulance and land ambulances at the scene of ongoing emergency in Wisbech today. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

A block of flats in Wisbech is at the centre of a major incident today following concerns over the welfare of a man.

Police were called just before midday and the East of England ambulance service and Magpas air ambulance are also in attendance.

The incident is at John F Kennedy Court, a former council housing estate now cared for by Clarion Housing.

Police said no further details of the incident could be given at this stage but that it involved "reports of concern for the welfare of a man" in one of the flats.

"Inquiries continue," said a police spokesman.

Traffic in the area has been disrupted briefly whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

More to follow….

