Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Road policing cops had a busy night last night (January 17) after conducting three pursuits in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. The chase in Milton which ended with the car in a nearby ditch. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. The chase in Milton which ended with the car in a nearby ditch. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

The first of the night was in Milton, a stolen vehicle rammed a police car and sped off. Police said the car “tried to brake test us”.

While the driver was trying to antagonise the pursuing officers, they lost control and ended up in a nearby ditch.

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. The cross-border pursuit between Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. The cross-border pursuit between Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Three occupants were detained for theft of a motor vehicle – a machete knife was also found inside the vehicle.

The next chase saw police conduct a cross-border pursuit between Suffolk and Cambridgeshire – it ended with a spike strip to the wheels.

Officers blocked the car in with two pursuit BMW vehicles and arrested the driver for a number of offences, including drug driving.

The final pursuit took place in March, a white Ford Transit van failed to stop and cops conducted a “lengthy pursuit” through the town.

The driver was eventually stopped and was arrested for drug driving and dangerous driving with the help of local police.