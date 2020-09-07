Uninsured driver crashed into car in front of police officers before failing drugs test

Police stopped this Vauxhall Corsa on Ramnoth Road in Wisbech before the uninsured driver failed a roadside drugs test. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

An uninsured driver who crashed into another car right in front of police officers before failing a roadside drugs test has been reported.

Norfolk Police stopped the black Vauxhall Corsa on Ramnoth Road in Wisbech on Sunday, September 5 before receiving help from Cambridgeshire officers.

A police spokesperson said: “While dealing the driver of the Black Vauxhall Corsa decided to hit a parked vehicle in front of officers.

“Officers spoke with the driver and it turned out the driver had no insurance. The Vauxhall Corsa was seized by Cambs Police and the driver reported.

“Back to the start of the story, the driver who Norfolk Police stopped failed the drugs wipe for Cannabis and cocaine.”

The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn for further questioning.

One resident said: “Another two dangerous drivers off the road, hopefully. Thank you for all your hard work.”