Suspected drink driver taken to King’s Lynn Hospital after his car overturned in busy Wisbech street

This was the scene that confronted police in Wisbech on Saturday when they attended a collision in a residential area of town. The driver, suspected of drink driving, was taken to hospital with slight injuries. Picture; FENLAND POLICE Archant

A driver was arrested last night (Saturday) on suspicion of drink driving after he crashed in a residential area of Wisbech and his car overturned.

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn accompanied by police officers.

One report – not confirmed by Cambridgeshire Police – is that the car hit another car and a van before crashing and overturning.

The crash happened at around 7pm in St Michael’s Avenue; residents say the car is believed to have come from Bath Road before heading into St Michael’s Avenue and crashing some 100 yards along on the corner of Bramley Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 7.11pm and attended together with fire crews from Wisbech and the East of England Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to hospital with slight injuries,” said the spokesman.

The police have given out this reference for anyone to call 101 with further information: CAD 420 of 23.02.19 #2445. They said further inquiries need to be made.

One resident said it was the second collision within 24 hours in the area.