Man, 18, is sixth arrested in connection with murder of 23-year-old Tom Lewis

PUBLISHED: 15:59 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 22 September 2020

Floral tributes near the spot on Norwich Road, Wisbech, where 23-year-old Tom Lewis was stabbed. He died two days later in hospital. Picture: Submitted

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Tom Lewis’ death in Wisbech.

Detectives investigating the murder of the 23-year-old earlier this month have arrested a total of six people, all aged between 18 and 32.

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn on September 8.

He was to undergo surgery to his leg after he was stabbed in Norwich Road in the early hours of the morning.

He was placed on life-support in intensive care but was pronounced dead on September 10 after a decision was made to end his life-support treatment.

The latest man, from King’s Lynn, was arrested this morning in Wisbech; he remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Five men aged 18, 22, 23 and two aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this month, however they have all since been released from custody pending further investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 35/60797/20.

