Police are ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether two Wisbech incidents from this weekend are linked

PUBLISHED: 19:52 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:01 27 July 2020

Police were called to two incidents in Oil Mill Lane, in Wisbech, this weekend. Pictures: Google Street View

Police say they ‘are keeping an open mind’ as to whether the death of a man in Wisbech is connected to an assault on the same street the next day.

Officers were called to reports of a sudden death at a house in Oil Mill Lane just after 6:30pm on Saturday (July 25).

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

On Sunday afternoon (July 26), police cordoned off Oil Mill Lane after officers were called to reports of suspicious activity and found a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s had been assaulted.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the pair had allegedly been assaulted by up to four men and left with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked, but cannot say for definite either way at this stage.”

Both the man and woman were taken to hospital.

He is still in hospital while the woman has since been discharged.

An investigation has been launched and anyone with information is urged to report this online or call 101, quoting incident 313 of 26 July.

