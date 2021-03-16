News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police issue appeal to find for missing teenagers

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:19 PM March 16, 2021   
Jan Drevenak and Miranda Rook-Albayati

Jan Drevenak, 15, (L) was last seen in Cambridge on March 12 and Miranda Rook-Albayati, 14, (R) was last seen in the city on March 15. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridgeshire Police

Police are appealing for help in tracing two missing teenagers from Cambridgeshire.

Jan Drevenak, 15, was last seen in Cambridge on March 12 while Miranda Rook-Albayati, 14, was last seen in the city yesterday (March 15).

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

Jan is described as 5’9”, slim build and with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and a cross body bag.

Miranda is described as 4’12”, slim build and has half of her hair dyed red. She was last seen wearing a large black jacket and black jeans.

Sergeant Matt Rigaut from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has seen Jan or Miranda, has information about their whereabouts or who has heard from them to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who has seen Jan or Miranda, or who has information concerning their whereabouts, should call 101 quoting incident 116 of March 12.

