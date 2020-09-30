Police appeal launched following collision near Waterbeach

Police are appealing for information following a collision on Clayhithe Road, near Waterbeach. Pictures: Google Street View Google Street View

Officers are appealing for information after a serious collision involving a motorbike and two cars near Waterbeach.

The incident happened just after 4pm on Sunday (September 28).

A red Yamaha motorcycle was travelling south on Clayhithe Road when it lost control and collided with a bronze Honda Civic and a green Volkswagen Polo on the opposite side of the road.

The motorcycle rider, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains with serious injuries which are not considered life-threatening.

The drivers of the Honda and Volkswagen, both men, were not injured and stopped at the scene.

Police are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcyclist before it.

They are particularly keen to hear from two motorcyclists who were in the area at the time of the collision but did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information, or dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 279 of September 28.