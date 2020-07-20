Advanced search

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

PUBLISHED: 17:47 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 20 July 2020

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash in Upwell.

At 9.20am on Sunday July 19, a grey and orange Honda motorbike crashed on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church.

You may also want to watch:

The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered a serious leg injury and had to be airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Following the incident police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage showing the manner of riding prior to the collision on the A47, Elm and Wisbech areas.

The rider was wearing a distinctive orange bike helmet.

Anyone with information and or dashcam footage is asked to contact PC Ben Hawkins at Swaffham Roads and Armed policing team on 101 quoting cad reference 145 of 19 July. Alternatively they can email ben.hawkins@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK

‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged with causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at scene of collision, fraud by false representation and possessing false identity after fatal Waterbeach collision

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK

‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged with causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at scene of collision, fraud by false representation and possessing false identity after fatal Waterbeach collision

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

MP Steve Barclay at the historic 'spade in the ground' moment when Kings Dyke crossing project got under way. The £32m contract has begun work five months early and is due to open in 2022. Local council leaders Steve Count and Mayor James Palmer also attended, Picture; ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Man charged with causing death by careless driving, failing to stop at scene of collision, fraud by false representation and possessing false identity after fatal Waterbeach collision

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK

Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.