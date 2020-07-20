Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash in Upwell.

At 9.20am on Sunday July 19, a grey and orange Honda motorbike crashed on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church.

The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered a serious leg injury and had to be airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Following the incident police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage showing the manner of riding prior to the collision on the A47, Elm and Wisbech areas.

The rider was wearing a distinctive orange bike helmet.

Anyone with information and or dashcam footage is asked to contact PC Ben Hawkins at Swaffham Roads and Armed policing team on 101 quoting cad reference 145 of 19 July. Alternatively they can email ben.hawkins@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.