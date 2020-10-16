Advanced search

Man in his 50s escapes injury after being ‘grabbed around his neck’ in Fen bus assault

PUBLISHED: 11:50 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 16 October 2020

A man in his 50s has escaped serious injury after he was “grabbed around his neck” in an attack whilst traveling on Fenland bus.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the assault on a bus traveling between Wisbech and King’s Lynn on Friday, July 31 this year.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “We are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in King’s Lynn.

“The incident happened on a bus travelling between King’s Lynn and Wisbech on Friday 31 July 2020.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, was grabbed around his neck, however he was not injured.”

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to identity following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Chris Lorraine at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/52177/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

