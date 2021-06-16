Published: 3:20 PM June 16, 2021

Travellers using public transport can now use the free Pocket SmartPanel app to track the arrival times of buses and trains. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

A new app which provides travellers in Cambridgeshire minute-by-minute updates on when their bus or train is due to arrive is now available.

The free app – called ‘Pocket SmartPanel’ - uses real time data to track public transport arrivals at railway stations and bus stops in 11 market towns and Peterborough.

Its aim is to encourage more people to use public transport across the county.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “... we are encouraging residents and visitors to use public transport by providing real time bus and train times in a handy format, which they can access on the go.”

Bus information is now available on the Pocket SmartPanel for Chatteris, Ely, Huntingdon, Littleport, March, Peterborough, Ramsey, Soham, St Ives, St Neots, Whittlesey and Wisbech.

Train departure information is also available for Ely, Huntingdon, March, Peterborough and St Neots stations.

Travellers will be able to see exactly when their train or bus is due to arrive and keep up with the latest weather forecast.

Pocket SmartPanel is now being rolled out county-wide following a successful trial in Cambridge.

The app was developed by Connecting Cambridgeshire in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and uses the same real-time data as the large SmartPanel Screens used across the city.

These are placed in the lobbies of public buildings and workplaces and predict bus and train arrival times.

To download the app:-

Open the browser on your device

Type: https://smartcambridge.org/p

Add the page to your phone’s ‘Homescreen’ and accept the terms and conditions

The page will now automatically display Cambridge weather and Cambridge train times.

Use the + symbol (top right) to choose and add bus timetables, train timetable or weather for locations of your choice. Click ‘Save’.

Users can remove pages by tapping the menu button (three lines, top left).

The map view shows where buses are in real-time so travellers can instantly see whether their bus is on schedule and when it’s approaching their stop.

The live train departure information is provided by National Rail Enquiries and the weather updates come from the Met Office.