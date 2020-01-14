Advanced search

Villagers get into the spirit of Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints

PUBLISHED: 10:17 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 14 January 2020

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

More than 100 youngsters in a village near Wisbech marked the tradition of Plough Monday by performing a molly dance.

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHYPupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

Pupils from Tilney All Saints and Anthony Curton helped take a plough to the church accompanied by tractors on January 13.

Residents and farmers gathered to sing and dance as the plough was blessed.

It follows a heritage fund grant to revive some of the village's history and traditions.

The project is called 'Sharing The Plough' and will see children perform the dance next Monday (January 13).

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHYPupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

The first Monday after the twelve night would be a focus in most East Anglian villages.

It is the day that farm workers were supposed to return to work after Christmas.

It is believed that farm workers would go around their village with a plough, perform a dance and or song at people's houses and expect to be paid in food, drink or money.

It is said that if the residents of the house were not forthcoming then ploughboys would drag the plough across their front garden, or plough up the front doorstep.

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHYPupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

One of the organisers, Nicky Stockman, said, "It was a joyous occasion to see the work come to fruition.

"There was dancing, singing, the plough was blessed and a plough light lit."

There are references recorded in the churchwarden's accounts which show that taking the plough through the streets on this day is a very ancient tradition.

The Tilney records cover every year from 1443 to 1557, the most complete records that some researchers have ever seen.

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHYPupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

Mr Stockman, who is also one of the presenters of the Folk Show on Radio Cambridgeshire, added. "The pupils performed at a very high level, so much so that we are taking them to a very large get together of molly dancers in Ely on 25th of the month.

"A great time was had by all and the feeling of pride in a local traditional was tangible."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Pam Judge donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch. Picture: CHRISTCHURCH ECO

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Pam Judge donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch. Picture: CHRISTCHURCH ECO

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

LETTER: ‘Wisbech will slowly turn into a treeless, barren concrete and tarmac covered wilderness’

‘Our local authorities are actually making things worse,’ says Alan Wheeldon from Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

It’s Snow Joke! Hilarious names of 37 new gritters for Cambridgeshire revealed

From Jack DeFrost to Buzz Ice Year. The names of 37 new gritters for Cambridgeshire have been revealed. Picture: Harry Rutter/Jo Kelly

Villagers get into the spirit of Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

TABLE TENNIS: Warlords reign supreme in Wisbech Table Tennis League doubles handicap event

Bob (left) and Mark Littlechild in action during a table tennis event. Picture: PETER MUNCH

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists