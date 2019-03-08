Fury as double decker bus held up by slap dash parking in Wisbech - time we employed traffic wardens says accountant who took this photo

Time we employed traffic wardens says John Anker after tweeting this photo of a double decker trapped in Wisbech by bad parking. Picture; JOHN ANKER Archant

Chartered accountant John Anker has called for the introduction of traffic wardens in Wisbech after capturing irresponsible parking that included this double decker being trapped outside his office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Anker tweeted this photo today of the bus held up by a motorist who had parked outside his office in The Crescent, Wisbech, and caused consternation as the driver tried to find the car owner who had parked slap bang in the middle of the road.

"Another fun day of irresponsible parking round the Crescent in Wisbech," he tweeted.

You may also want to watch:

"What would it cost to engage a parking warden for the town feel sure they would pay for themselves?

Wisbech resident Richard Humphrey responded: "We employ litter wardens but not traffic wardens, why? The illegal parking in Wisbech gets worse by the month and the councils just blame the police. An absolute shambles - time for action."

By coincidence Fenland District Council is now looking at de-criminalising parking that would allow police to hand over responsibility for parking to the council.

Portfolio holder Jan French said a report to Cabinet next week will outline the council's position that could see enforcement switch from police to the council.