Published: 11:07 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM September 28, 2021

Frank Howard (centre) with the winners' trophy alongside John Gamble's wife Jill and his daughter Katie. - Credit: Tydd St Giles Golf Club

Over 80 members of Tydd St Giles Golf Club turned out in the autumn sunshine to remember one of their own.

There were 85 players who took part in the John Gamble memorial members open competition, which was an individual stableford event.

Frank Howard won overall with 46 points, while Ann Fiford was the first lady with a total of 35 points.

Donations were also made to Multiple Sclerosis Society UK and Diabetes UK and John’s daughter Katie presented the prizes.

A club spokesperson said: “John’s wife Jill was very happy to see a great turnout.

“Many members took up John’s mantle and raised a pint of John Smith’s in a straight glass.

“Jill was also very pleased to receive £200 which was donated from the halfway house which supplied drinks and excellent homemade cake.”

COMPETITION WINNERS

1st overall - Frank Howard 46 points; 2nd - Lee Smith 42 points. 1st men’s - Steve Thompson 40 points; 2nd - Garry Allen 39 points.

1st Ladies - Ann Fiford 35 points; 2nd - Linda Walker 33 points.

Nearest the pin 4th hole - Jamie Stott; nearest the pin 8th hole - Ashley Ziebart; nearest the pin 11th hole - Mark Cooper, nearest the pin 16th hole - Mike McCleery; nearest the pin in two 18th hole - Tim Hines.

Longest drive 13th hole - James Dack.