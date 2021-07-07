Published: 4:28 PM July 7, 2021

A popular family entertainment facility has submitted plans to extend and build an outdoor mini golf course behind its main building.

Play2Day, in Fen Road, Guyhirn, wants to extend the centre and offer more outdoor activities by converting vacant land next to the dismantled railway line in Gull Drove.

“The proposal will transform the existing business at Play2Day from a short visit play centre to a day-long visit destination,” the design and access statement supporting the proposal says.

The centre currently features an indoor soft play area for children, laser tag and ten pin bowling.

If given the go-ahead by Fenland District Council’s planners, the mini golf course would be built on a one-acre site outside with the extension creating two full-time jobs.

The proposals also include landscaped areas.

In time, it is anticipated customers will buy a single ticket for the entertainment centre which will provide all-day access to the existing indoor facilities and the new outdoor activities.

Homes, businesses and agricultural land surround the site and the applicants have said efforts will be made to manage any noise created by the changes.

The design and access statement says: “[For] the site neighbours the west of the existing commercial Play2Day unit, there is scope within the site to carefully position features so that neighbouring occupiers do not suffer from reduced levels of amenity caused by noise and disturbance.”

The site is considered to be within an area at risk of flooding as a large section of it sits within Flood Zone 3, according to the Environment Agency.

But the application argues: “Since the development is for an extension to the existing facility at Play2Day, there is no other land available which can accommodate the proposal.

“As such, the development passes the sequential test.”

This current planning application could be the start of future plans for Play2Day.

There is a vision to create more activities including adventure playgrounds, a pedal cart track, trails, a zipwire and a nature trail through the surrounding countryside.

The planning application from Mr I Parkinson was verified by Fenland District Council planners on June 29.