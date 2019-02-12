Special tribute to former Wisbech Town FC director Les Piercey to mark nearly one year since his death
PUBLISHED: 12:29 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 28 February 2019
Tributes have been paid to former Wisbech Town FC director Les Piercey to “honour his outstanding service” – marking nearly one year since his death.
The team’s Supporters’ Club invited Les’ family to their game against Belper on Saturday, February 16 where they presented them with a special engraved plaque.
Les served as director at the club twice before he died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Sunday, March 25 2018.
A club spokesman said: “Les played a huge part in building up the Supporters’ Club and club shop. The plaque was to honour the outstanding service that Les has given.”
“He was famous for his fund raising raffles held on the coach to away games. He always promised hundreds of prizes.”
Les watched his first Wisbech Town match soon after the club had moved to the Fenland Stadium in the 2010-11 season.
He soon became involved with the Supporters’ Club, performing the role of secretary for a while as well as running the club shop for several seasons.
He became a director in January 2013 and re-joined the board in March 2017.