Council gives green light to 100-bed care home and five houses nearby to offset ‘significant development costs’

3D view of trhe 100-bed care home at Magazine Lane, Wisbech, that won approval from Fenland planners. Pictuire; 3D PLANNING Archant

Wisbech businessman James Punton was told that it was “most regrettable” that he cleared a local orchard prior to submitting proposals for a 100-bed care home and five houses.