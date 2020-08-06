Places available on two arts courses being held in Wisbech from September
PUBLISHED: 09:44 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 06 August 2020
Creative activities helped many people get through the coronavirus lockdown - and two part-time arts courses are set to take place in Wisbech from September.
Fenland Community Arts (FCA) is organising the year-long courses in printing and digital art and designs with participants achieving an official qualification.
Previous students have gone on to employment and have even sold their pieces of their work afterwards.
The courses are for adults aged 19+.
Syrah Arnold, who coordinates the courses, said: “Witnessing the positive changes in people through creative courses is amazing – I hope that we will be able to welcome some new faces to the next two yearlong courses here in Wisbech. We still have places left – contact us!”
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, FCA has kept their courses going through an online platform.
But they are keen to get back into local community centres as soon as possible and say they will ensure government guidelines are followed to keep learners and staff safe.
FCA is part of Cambridge Community Arts and has organised 18 courses in March and Wisbech since 2018.
For more information about the courses in Wisbech visit the Cambridge Community Arts website or call 07763 280029.
