A pit bike being ridden around Wisbech that police have tried to stop several times was seized last night (January 5).

Two PCSOs spotted the racing bike in the town centre after it had been "evading the police for far too long".

A post on the Policing Fenland page read: "The rider couldn't outsmart the PCSOs and the pit bike was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for no insurance and no license."