Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

PUBLISHED: 12:53 31 December 2018

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel is to be awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

A man who lives in Wisbech has been awarded an MBE for his services to community cohesion and preventing radicalisation.

Pinakin Ishvarlal Patel, who is head of the Radicalisation Awareness Network’s PREVENT group and chairman of London Prevent Network, is among those named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Prevent is part of the UK’s Counter Terrorism Strategy known as CONTEST. Prevent works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism or extremist activity.

The Prevent Programme is designed to safeguard people in a similar way to safeguarding processes to protect people from gang activity, drug abuse, and physical and sexual abuse.

The Radicalisation Awareness Network (RAN) is an umbrella network connecting people involved in preventing radicalisation and violent extremism throughout Europe.

Within RAN, first-liners from different European countries can meet others in their area of expertise to exchange ideas, knowledge and experiences on countering radicalisation and violent extremism.

