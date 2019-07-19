Advanced search

Pilot for adult learning courses in Wisbech receives 'overwhelming support'

19 July, 2019 - 16:18
Pilot for adult learning courses in Wisbech receives overwhelming support. Some have been held at The Boathouse (pictured). Picture: FDC

FDC

New courses have been launched in Wisbech to help those struggling to gain employment get new skills and qualifications.

The courses run by Cambridgeshire Adult Learning and Skills lead to qualifications in customer services, business administration, hospitality, confidence for work and life, ESOL and independent skills.

Bosses say the pilot has had an overwhelming response, with 19 people expressing interest in attending the customer service course alone, which took place at The Boathouse.

Councilor Steve Criswell said: "We're really pleased with how this pilot programme is going, and how it continues to grow.

"These courses are allowing residents in Wisbech to gain the essential skills and qualifications they need to get them back into employment.

"As the pilot grows, we are scheduling further courses across other locations within Fenland to ensure that the opportunity of taking part in the pilot is maximised to its fullest potential.

The most recent course, the 15-week level 2 qualification for volunteers, is nearing completion after being held at the Oasis Centre.

This course has been life changing for some of the learners, who have had the opportunity to continue to work with the People and Animals CIC which promotes animal assisted therapies.

The courses have been promoted through FDC, Clarion Futures, JCP, The Ferry Project (Luminous), Futures for You, The Oasis Centre and the Rosmini Centre.

For further information about the pilot and how to participate please contact adult learning and skills on cambsals@cambridgeshire.gov.uk

