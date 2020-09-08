Shocking pictures from A47 crash in Fens which left woman in ‘serious condition’

The serious collision on the A47 at South Brink between Wisbech and Guyhirn on September 8 involving a car and HGV. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

Shocking photos have emerged from the scene of the serious collision involving a car and lorry on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

Pictures show a completely destroyed black car just metres from a damaged red Knowles lorry, which has crashed into a barrier close to the river.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the driver of the car was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition” following this afternoon’s crash.

A spokesperson said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an East Anglian Air Ambulance response vehicle and Magpas Air Ambulance attended.

“The driver of the car was transported by land to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition, with medics from Magpas also travelling in the ambulance to assist with the care.”

Police have closed the stretch of road between the Cromwell Road roundabout in Wisbech and Guyhirn “until further notice”.

The accident happened at around 12.30pm and the road is set to be closed until at least 8pm tonight following the major crash.

An eye-witness claims seeing four police cars, firefighters, the ambulance service and the air ambulance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.35pm, crews from March and Wisbech were called to a road to a road traffic collision on the A47 at Guyhirn.

“Crews arrived to find a collision between a car and a lorry. Working with paramedics, firefighters released one casualty. Crews returned to their stations by 2.10pm.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”

Early reports suggested that the lorry had left the road and entered the river – these reports were later confirmed as false.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A47.

“Officers were called at 12.28pm today (September 8) to reports of a collision involving a car and an HGV on the A47 at South Brink, Wisbech.

“Police attended, together with paramedics and firefighters. The driver of the car, a woman, has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in a critical condition. The lorry driver was unharmed.

“As a result of the collision the A47 is closed between the Guyhirn roundabout and the Cromwell Road Wisbech roundabout until further notice.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 188 of September 8.