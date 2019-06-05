Gallery
In Pictures: Outwell Raft Race 2019
05 June, 2019 - 11:53
IAN CARTER
The annual Outwell Raft Race took place on Saturday, May 25 - here are some of our favourite snaps.
Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER
Did you attend? Were you on a raft or in the audience? We would love to hear from you! Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call 01354 661955
