Gallery

In Pictures: Outwell Raft Race 2019

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER IAN CARTER

The annual Outwell Raft Race took place on Saturday, May 25 - here are some of our favourite snaps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Did you attend? Were you on a raft or in the audience? We would love to hear from you! Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call 01354 661955

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: