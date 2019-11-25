Advanced search

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 09:59 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 25 November 2019

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue's Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Twitter/@CambsCops

Some Fen residents went without a phone line at the weekend after a suspected drink driver smashed into a telegraph pole.

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsA suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

The driver slammed their white Mini Cooper into the Openreach pole on Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech on Sunday, November 24 at around midnight.

Pictures from the scene show the telephone pole completely destroyed, with the top half disconnected from the bottom just hanging from its wires.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Car vs BT pole on Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech.

"Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene, driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsA suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

"Road is currently closed for BT to attend and enquiries and on going. Don't drink and drive."

After re-opening the road, the spokesman added: "The above location is now open again following an RTC.

"Openreach have attended and made the pole safe, however some properties have now lost their phone lines. Please contact your service provider."

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsA suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsA suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsA suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Dance school to perform end of year showcase in Wisbech

Dance school LJ Dance is set to bring musical magic to Wisbech later this week. Picture: IAN CARTER

Auditors’ probe into deputy leader’s tenancy of Cambridgeshire County Council farm and land delayed until at least end of January

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's report into #farmgate, his acquisition of a county farms estate tenancy, Manor Farm, Girton. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ARCHANT

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists