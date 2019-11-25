Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue's Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops Twitter/@CambsCops

Some Fen residents went without a phone line at the weekend after a suspected drink driver smashed into a telegraph pole.

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

The driver slammed their white Mini Cooper into the Openreach pole on Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech on Sunday, November 24 at around midnight.

Pictures from the scene show the telephone pole completely destroyed, with the top half disconnected from the bottom just hanging from its wires.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Car vs BT pole on Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech.

"Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene, driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

"Road is currently closed for BT to attend and enquiries and on going. Don't drink and drive."

After re-opening the road, the spokesman added: "The above location is now open again following an RTC.

"Openreach have attended and made the pole safe, however some properties have now lost their phone lines. Please contact your service provider."

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

You may also want to watch: