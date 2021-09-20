Published: 11:17 AM September 20, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM September 20, 2021

Phase three of the Wisbech to Upwell tram memorial was unveiled this month (September). Pictured is Philip Doubleday (L) now living in Downham Mkt, Grahame Seaton (M) Well Creek Trust Chairmen, Upwell and William Smith (R) from Outwell. - Credit: Bill Smith

The unveiling of the latest phase of the Wisbech to Upwell tram memorial project has taken place.

The feature was revealed by 92-year-old Philip Doubleday at the Outwell Boat Basin during the start of this month (September).

Philip grew up in Outwell and is a founding member of the Well Creek Trust, which supports the tram project.

Bill Smith, who attended the unveiling, said: “The tram story has become internationally famous through the RE. Awdry’s Thomas the tank books.

Phase three of the Wisbech to Upwell tram memorial was unveiled this month (September). Picture includes from right Bill Smith, Grahame Seaton, J Wake, Martin Scott, Caroline and Philip Doubleday. - Credit: Bill Smith

The Outwell Boat Basin and Silver Fox, a canal boat from the March Marina owned by the Fox family. Charlie Fox was another Well Creek Trust founder member. - Credit: Bill Smith

“Locals and visitors have items that relate to some of the characters that are featured in those books."

The third phase of the project has been produced by a small group of volunteers using donations and funds raised through local history presentations.

All mementoes are specially made to describe the areas they are located.

Plans are currently being made to install other similar features at Emneth, Elm and Wisbech.