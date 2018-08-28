Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 14:04 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 11 January 2019

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Half a dozen phalluses have been spray-painted around potholes on a road in Saffron Walden.

It's not known when the prankster carried out his work in Audley End Road. Picture: ARCHANTIt's not known when the prankster carried out his work in Audley End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

The culprit has also written “fill me” and “sort it out you twits” next to some of the potholes in Audley End Road.

It is understood the phalluses appeared overnight some time between Wednesday and Thursday.

Taking to Facebook, one resident said: “To our local Banksy who has spray painted the phallic symbols over the god-awful pot holes between Saffron Walden and Audley End, I salute you.”

There have been a number of claims made against Essex County Council for damage caused to vehicles from potholes on the road.

The scene at Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANTThe scene at Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

There were 21 claims against the council for damage to vehicles caused by hitting potholes in Saffron Walden between December 2017 and October 2018, according to data released in a freedom of information request. Four claims were made for damage caused in Audley End Road.

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “Preparation works for a major resurfacing scheme on the road starts next week. We have spoken with managers at Audley End House to avoid their peak visitor times in the summer, so we will do four weeks of surface preparation, including kerb repairs from next week with the heavy machinery and overnight closures to take one week during April.

“Stupid and possibly dangerous defacement of the road makes not one jot of difference whatsoever to our plans.”

The culprit also spray-painted The culprit also spray-painted "fill me" next to one of the potholes in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Half a dozen phalluses have appeared on potholes in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANTHalf a dozen phalluses have appeared on potholes in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

One of the phalluses in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANTOne of the phalluses in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

One pothole has been circled and says One pothole has been circled and says "sort it out you twits" in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Smaller phalluses around smaller potholes in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANTSmaller phalluses around smaller potholes in Audley End Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

REVIEW: Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee is a welcome addition to the Transformers series

Funny, moving and full of action, Bumblebee - now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech - is a welcome addition to the Transformers series

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash. Picture: Archant.

New CEO appointed for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Sharon Allen has been appointed as the new CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists