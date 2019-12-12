Two 'pushy' men caught selling perfume from carrier bags in Wisbech are 'ushered out of town'

Two "pushy" men who were caught selling perfume from carrier bags in Wisbech have been ushered out of the town.

While police were out on shoplifting patrols in the town centre, they had reports of two males selling perfume from carrier bags.

"They are said to be very pushy... please be aware and let us know if you have any problems," said one of the officers at the time.

"One male on Santa's naughty list and dropped off at Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre for shoplifting.

"The two delights causing problems have also been ushered out of the town.

"Not to mention the male who ran off when engaged with leaving behind some presents.

"Very kind but they will be booked into property. Of course if you would like them back please come and see us at the station."