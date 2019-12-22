Performing arts students put on a show for day centre in Wisbech

Performing arts students put on a show for day centre in Wisbech. Picture: CWA

Performing arts students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) performed songs to entertain adults at a day support centre in Wisbech.



Students sang a mixture of songs and carols at Victoria Lodge Day Centre and even performed a dance.

Olivia sung Vera Lynn's 'We'll Meet Again' and fellow students, Kelsie Hall, Chloe Philipot, Aysha Taylor and Tyler Woodhouse showcased a routine that they had learnt that morning.

Annette Connolly, course director of the performing arts and production course, said: "The students performed exceptionally well, you could see how much they and the audience were enjoying themselves.

"After the concert we were invited to join all staff and regulars for a drink and biscuits, which gave us a chance to get to know them better."



Hayley Bradshaw, team leader, said: "What a great afternoon! We feel very lucky to have had the opportunity of the students to have come along and shared their performance with us here at Victoria Lodge."

Victoria Lodge is run by Cambridgeshire County Council and provides support to people to take part in activities such as woodwork and cooking classes.



