People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier could be knocking on your door soon like today's lucky winners in Whittlesey. - Credit: Facebook/People's Postcode Lotte

Seven Emneth neighbours along with one Chatteris neighbour won £241,000 collectively through People’s Postcode Lottery over the weekend.

The subscription lottery service announced that PE14 8BQ in Emneth was the winner of the lottery’s ‘£30k a day’ on Friday (November 12) with £240,000 of winnings split between them.

Six of the winners banked £30,000 while the seventh landed £60,000 after playing with two tickets.

Congratulations to the SEVEN lucky #PostcodeLotteryPeople who have scooped a fantastic £30,000 per ticket in today's #30KADAY 🎉



We'll be revealing more #30KADAY winners over the weekend so keep tuning in to see where this fantastic prize lands next!https://t.co/FfJZsCuTQ1 pic.twitter.com/cB7lmPy16h — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) November 12, 2021

The winners, who live in the Elmside area, opted to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Jeff Brazier, said: “A big congratulations to our winners in Emneth!

“I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special.”

Here's to a Spectacular Sunday #PostcodeLotteryPeople! ✨



Congratulations to today's #DailyPrize winners from these TWENTY lucky postcodes - they have won a wonderful £1000 per ticket! 👏💸



If you weren't a winner today, good luck tomorrow 🤞https://t.co/WmrFx5in34 pic.twitter.com/xdKYIsvoyO — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) November 14, 2021

In Chatteris, PE16 6RX, which links to the Eastwood area, was one of 20 postcodes that won £1,000 during the lottery’s ‘Spectacular Sunday’ draw yesterday (November 14).

If you won over the weekend, or know any of the winners, please get in touch via email katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk we’d love to hear from you.