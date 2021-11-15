Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
- Credit: Facebook/People's Postcode Lotte
Seven Emneth neighbours along with one Chatteris neighbour won £241,000 collectively through People’s Postcode Lottery over the weekend.
The subscription lottery service announced that PE14 8BQ in Emneth was the winner of the lottery’s ‘£30k a day’ on Friday (November 12) with £240,000 of winnings split between them.
Six of the winners banked £30,000 while the seventh landed £60,000 after playing with two tickets.
The winners, who live in the Elmside area, opted to remain anonymous.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Jeff Brazier, said: “A big congratulations to our winners in Emneth!
“I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special.”
In Chatteris, PE16 6RX, which links to the Eastwood area, was one of 20 postcodes that won £1,000 during the lottery’s ‘Spectacular Sunday’ draw yesterday (November 14).
If you won over the weekend, or know any of the winners, please get in touch via email katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk we’d love to hear from you.
Most Read
- 1 Church pulls out of running Rose Fair
- 2 Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People’s Postcode Lottery
- 3 ‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare
- 4 Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court
- 5 BMW fails to stop, crashes, driver flees
- 6 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
- 7 Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate
- 8 Fighting Fenmen respond to league thrashing with derby day point
- 9 Bikers club joins villagers for Remembrance Day
- 10 Headteacher hails school’s fireworks display as ‘most successful in its history'