Man suffers minor injuries after he is in collision with a BMW in Wisbech

A man in his 20s suffered minor injuries when he was in collision with a car in Wisbech today.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.51pm today (February 4) with reports of a collision in Chapel Road, Wisbech, involving a BMW 320 and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries as a result of the collision.”