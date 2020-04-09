Advanced search

Peckover Primary School principal pays tribute to Governor Peter Waterfield

PUBLISHED: 07:52 10 April 2020

Carrie Norman

Peckover Primary School pays tribute to Governor Peter Waterfield. Picture: CAROLINE FREEMAN

Peckover Primary School pays tribute to Governor Peter Waterfield. Picture: CAROLINE FREEMAN

Archant

Peckover Primary School’s principal Carrie Norman pays tribute to one of its governors, Peter Waterfield, who died on April 3.

Peter Waterfield was more than a governor to Peckover School; he was a friend to everyone at Peckover.

Peter cared deeply about the pupils and staff who made up the team.

Peter always championed the school and gave generously, supporting our performing arts and music, buying equipment and instruments so all pupils could take part and learn new musical skills.

For him, nothing was too much trouble and every barrier had to be overcome; if it would help the children, then he just made it happen.

Peter was a friend who made us laugh at Governor meetings; and joined in with all aspects of school life with a sense of fun and humour.

Peter will be sadly missed, but we will ensure his legacy of music and performing will continue and we will always fondly remember him.

